Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.