iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,577 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.37 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.