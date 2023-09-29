iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $471.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

