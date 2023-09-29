Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

