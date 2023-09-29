JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

