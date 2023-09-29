KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

