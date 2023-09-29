La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 1.8 %

LZB stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

