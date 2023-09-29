Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,491 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

