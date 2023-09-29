Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $114.20 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.