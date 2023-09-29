Little House Capital LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 107,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 95,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.86 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

