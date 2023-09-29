Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $103.83 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

