Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

