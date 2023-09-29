Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $419.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $430.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.29.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

