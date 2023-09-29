Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.