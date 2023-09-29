Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTH opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

