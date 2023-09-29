Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after buying an additional 232,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $197.67 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.