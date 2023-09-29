Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $656,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $207.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

