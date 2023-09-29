Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

