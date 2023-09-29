Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.13.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.