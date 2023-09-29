Mayport LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayport LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 215.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,529.5% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $430.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

