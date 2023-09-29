McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 26,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.56.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $170.59 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $142.27 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $318.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

