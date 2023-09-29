McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes $391,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day moving average is $184.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.