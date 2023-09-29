Members Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

