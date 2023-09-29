Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $104.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

