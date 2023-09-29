Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $303.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $782.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

