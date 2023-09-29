Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.34.

NASDAQ:META opened at $303.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $782.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

