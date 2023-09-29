Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $9.04 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
