Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

