Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,853.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $318.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.