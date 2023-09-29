Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

