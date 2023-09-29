Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,083 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:DISV opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.