Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 405 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.