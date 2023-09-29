Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.2% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 336,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89,479 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

