Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $163,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.37.

SHOP stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

