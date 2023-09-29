Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,880,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 214,686 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $45.34 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

