Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,995,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.4% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 359,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120,622 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 56.9% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 411,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 149,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

