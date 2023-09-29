Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

NYSE BLDR opened at $126.22 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.38.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

