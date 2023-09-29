Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,678,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 127,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 39.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

