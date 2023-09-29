Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $72.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

