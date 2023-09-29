Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 21,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $83.77 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

