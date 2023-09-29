Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Getty Realty by 19.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Getty Realty

