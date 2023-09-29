Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB opened at $212.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $177.99 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

