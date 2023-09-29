Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

