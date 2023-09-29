Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.0 %

PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

