Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.0 %

PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

