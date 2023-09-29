Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

