Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

BSX opened at $53.37 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

