Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 524 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,846 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.20.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $233.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.48. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

