Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

