Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $148.76 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

