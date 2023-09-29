Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.61 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

